Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Glori Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

