Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.254 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 22.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBNXF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

