Gerald F. Smith, Jr. Purchases 2,001 Shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,854.42.

FXNC opened at $14.30 on Friday. First National Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. First National makes up 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

