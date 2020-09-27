GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.23.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $274.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.