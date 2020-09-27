G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 758.3% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,151. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.
G6 Materials Company Profile
