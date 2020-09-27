G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 758.3% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,151. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for aerospace, automotive, medical prosthetics, and military sectors worldwide. The company offers conductive graphene filament that allows users to 3D print electrically conductive components using desktop 3D printers.

