Fusion Trading 11% Lower This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Fusion has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $17.46 million and $2.19 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,640.48 or 0.99610340 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,329,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,759,736 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

