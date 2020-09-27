Fusion (FSN) Trading Down 11% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00003496 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Cobinhood. Fusion has a total market cap of $17.46 million and $2.19 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,640.48 or 0.99610340 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,329,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,759,736 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

