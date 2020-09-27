Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $17.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.97.

FCX opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

