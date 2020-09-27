Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.37 ($54.55).

FRA:FRA opened at €33.54 ($39.46) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.98. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

