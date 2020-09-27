Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.37 ($54.55).

FRA:FRA opened at €33.54 ($39.46) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.98. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

