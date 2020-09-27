Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNV. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of FNV opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.92.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 335.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

