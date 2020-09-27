Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.