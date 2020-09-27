First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 19th

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of FR stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

