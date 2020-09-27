Fire Lotto (FLOT) Market Cap Tops $102,691.74

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $102,691.74 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00074989 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001270 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000432 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00110836 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.