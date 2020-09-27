Fire Lotto Achieves Market Cap of $102,691.74 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $102,691.74 and $4.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00074989 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001270 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000432 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00110836 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008369 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

