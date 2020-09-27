Financial Review: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Exactus alerts:

This table compares Exactus and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 7.54 -$9.69 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $19.50 million 0.80 $2.70 million N/A N/A

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Volatility & Risk

Exactus has a beta of 5.34, suggesting that its stock price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69% FitLife Brands 12.85% 56.33% 28.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exactus and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Exactus on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements. FitLife Brands, Inc. sells and markets its sports, weight loss, and general nutrition products under the NDS Nutrition Products, PMD, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize brand names through corporate and franchise stores, as well as through approximately 25,000 retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.