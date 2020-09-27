Financial Comparison: Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) and Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Systemax and Alta Equipment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Systemax $946.90 million 0.88 $48.50 million $1.32 16.88 Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -13.75

Systemax has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Systemax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Systemax has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Systemax and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Systemax 5.22% 31.03% 12.53% Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Systemax and Alta Equipment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Systemax 0 0 0 0 N/A Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Systemax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.0% of Systemax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Systemax beats Alta Equipment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc. operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies. The company also sells plumbing products and pumps, packaging products and supplies, electrical and lighting products, food service products and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance products, and fasteners and hardware. It offers its products under the Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel Paramount, and Interion brand names. The company offers its products to for-profit businesses, educational organizations, and government entities through its relationship marketers, catalog mailings, and e-commerce sites. Systemax Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

