Financial Analysis: ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) & Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Schaeffler -1.51% -7.61% -1.52%

This table compares ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and Schaeffler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR $13.79 billion 0.22 $204.70 million $0.41 15.07 Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.07 $479.36 million $1.15 6.09

Schaeffler has higher revenue and earnings than ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR 2 3 3 0 2.13 Schaeffler 2 0 4 0 2.33

Summary

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR beats Schaeffler on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services. In addition, it operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe comprising the GLS network that covers 41 European countries and nation states through wholly-owned and partner companies. Further, the company provides express and logistics services. Additionally, it engages in property holdings activities; and provision of facilities management services. The company serves consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, retailers, and other postal operators, as well as business-to-business and business-to-consumer sectors. Royal Mail plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. It also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. The company's Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides rolling and plain bearings, linear technology, maintenance products, monitoring systems, and direct drive technology solutions. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. The company offers its products under Schaeffler, LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville brands. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

