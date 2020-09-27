Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FMAO stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $225.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

In related news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 7.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

