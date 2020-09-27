FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Earns Sell Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.92.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $328.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.30 and its 200-day moving average is $308.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,274,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,430,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

