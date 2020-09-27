EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,541,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 44.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 211,248 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW remained flat at $$4.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 276,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,714. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

