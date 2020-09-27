Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evergy.
Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine
downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.70.
NYSE:EVRG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 1,255,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Company Profile
Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
