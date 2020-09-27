Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

EVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of EVK stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,792. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

