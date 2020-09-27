Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, P2PB2B, Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.04626006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033612 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, DDEX, CoinTiger, Mercatox, Coinlim, Escodex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

