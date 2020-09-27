Enertopia Corp (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Update

Enertopia Corp (OTCMKTS:ENRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 845.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Enertopia has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.