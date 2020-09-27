Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of -4.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.