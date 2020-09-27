Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives €8.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.34 ($9.81).

ENEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($9.18) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

