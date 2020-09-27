Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the August 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HSBC cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel S.p.A. ADS alerts:

ENLAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 148,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,371. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.47. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.