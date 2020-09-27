Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Short Interest Up 1,003.3% in September

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 1,003.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EMPM opened at $0.06 on Friday. Empire Post Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.
Empire Post Media Company Profile
Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Post Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Post Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.