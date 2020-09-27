Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Short Interest Up 1,003.3% in September

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 1,003.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EMPM opened at $0.06 on Friday. Empire Post Media has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.30.

Empire Post Media Company Profile

Empire Post Media, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

