Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.35.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $106.39 on Thursday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $1,624,460.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,061,774 shares of company stock valued at $108,233,790. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Elastic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Elastic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Elastic by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.