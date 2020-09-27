Eden (EDN) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $30,301.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00244583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.01528955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00195794 BTC.

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

