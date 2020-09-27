Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 494.6% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 494.6% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ETB opened at $13.27 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.6% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 49,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 113.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

