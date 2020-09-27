Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Acme United (NASDAQ:ACU) Critical Comparison

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastern and Acme United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $251.74 million 0.48 $13.27 million N/A N/A Acme United $142.46 million 0.53 $5.51 million N/A N/A

Eastern has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Dividends

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Eastern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acme United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Eastern has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acme United has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern 4.18% 12.95% 4.86% Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Acme United shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Eastern shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acme United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eastern and Acme United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 1 0 0 0 1.00 Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eastern beats Acme United on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles. This segment also provides fasteners and other closure devices. The company's Security Products segment offers engineered and standard closing and locking systems, including vehicular accessory locks, cabinet locks, cam locks, electric switch locks, tubular key locks, and combination. Its products also include timers, drop meters, coin chutes, money boxes, meter cases, smart cards, value transfer stations, smart card readers, card management software, and access control units. In addition, this segment provides coin acceptors and other coin security products for the commercial laundry markets; and circuit boards and other electronic assemblies to various industries, including measurement systems, semiconductor equipment manufacturing, and industrial controls, medical, and military products. The company's Metal Products segment offers expansion shells to support the roofs of underground mines; and specialty malleable and ductile iron castings. This segment's products include mine roof support anchors, couplers for railroad braking systems, support anchoring for construction, and couplers/fittings for utility industries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and sales representatives. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Naugatuck, Connecticut.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

