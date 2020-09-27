DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kloeckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.63 ($6.62).

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $526.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52 week high of €6.59 ($7.75).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

