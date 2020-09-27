Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

