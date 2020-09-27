Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.61.

NYSE:DT opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,879,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,210,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

