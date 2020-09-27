Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 497.0% in September

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 497.0% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE DPG opened at $10.03 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.