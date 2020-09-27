Douglas Beck Acquires 3,000 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $87.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 2,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

