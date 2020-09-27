DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

DPUKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of DPUKY remained flat at $$9.09 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

