Domenic Carosa Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) Stock

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) insider Domenic Carosa acquired 1,000,000 shares of Crowd Media stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.02.

About Crowd Media

Crowd Media Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells information, entertainment, and content and utility services for mobile phones and tablets in Australasia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Content-Q&A, Mobile Content-Subscription, and Crowd Media.

