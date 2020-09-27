DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

