Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives GBX 105.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

DC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of DC traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 89 ($1.16). 1,070,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

