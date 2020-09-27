Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.45 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Dimension Chain has a total market cap of $9.45 million and $23,436.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020011 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

