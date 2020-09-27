Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTCWY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 12,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,730. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.