Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €4.60 ($5.41) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

