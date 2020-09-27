Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.60 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €4.60 ($5.41) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LHA. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a fifty-two week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.