Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director Buys $253,800.00 in Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $83.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Davita during the second quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Davita by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Davita by 4,010.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Davita by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Davita by 43.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

