David Aichele Sells 1,400 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $11,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,848.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, David Aichele sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $12,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, David Aichele sold 1,900 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $14,858.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,350 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $18,306.50.

AKTS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.65. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

