Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Datadog has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,532.50.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 37,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $3,091,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,796.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327,413 shares of company stock worth $204,027,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,528,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

