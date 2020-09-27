DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 946.2% in September

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 946.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. DANSKE BK A/S/S has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. DANSKE BK A/S/S had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services.

