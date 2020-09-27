DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:U opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.