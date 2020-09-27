DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:U opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $93.36.
Unity Software Company Profile
