Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $66.53 million and $49.35 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00009688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.69 or 0.04626517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,334,851,130 coins and its circulating supply is 63,961,791 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

